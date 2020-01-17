January 17, 2020   Analyst News, Services, Top News   No comments

Gap (GPS) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

By Austin Angelo

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Gap (GPSResearch Report) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $16.25, representing a -9.9% downside. In a report issued on January 6, Jefferies also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $17.00 price target.

Gap’s market cap is currently $6.95B and has a P/E ratio of 8.73. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.91.

Gap, Inc. operates as a global apparel retail company. It offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women and children. The company operates through segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Intermix.

