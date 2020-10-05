October 5, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

GAN (GAN) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

By Ryan Adsit

Northland Securities analyst Greg Gibas maintained a Buy rating on GAN (GANResearch Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

GAN has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.83.

GAN Ltd provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for online casino gaming and sports betting applications. The company segments include Real money iGaming operations and Simulated iGaming operations. The customers of the company include large regional operators and individual tribal casino operators.

