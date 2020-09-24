Gamida Cell (GMDA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Mark Breidenbach from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Gamida Cell (GMDA – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 42.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gamida Cell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.25, representing a 283.3% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.70 and a one-year low of $2.60. Currently, Gamida Cell has an average volume of 187.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.