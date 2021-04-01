GameStop (GME) Receives a Sell from Credit Suisse

In a report issued on January 8, Seth Sigman from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on GameStop (GME – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $189.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Sigman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 54.8% success rate. Sigman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Sportsman’s Warehouse, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for GameStop with a $54.40 average price target, representing a -72.5% downside. In a report issued on March 24, Wedbush also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $29.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $483.00 and a one-year low of $2.57. Currently, GameStop has an average volume of 29.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GME in relation to earlier this year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate. The Canada segment comprises of retail and e-commerce business. The Australia segment refers to the retail and e-commerce operations in Australia and New Zealand. The Europe segment pertains to the retail and e-commerce operations in the European countries. The Technology Brands segment consists of Spring Mobile managed AT&T and Cricket Wireless branded stores, and Simply Mac stores. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Grapevine, TX.