Galera Therapeutics (GRTX) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett reiterated a Buy rating on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX – Research Report) on September 23 and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Galera Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, representing a 184.8% upside. In a report issued on September 9, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Galera Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.66 million.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the prevention of radiation-induced toxicity, including mucositis and the treatment of fibrosis and cancer. The company was founded by Robert A. Beardsley, Randy W. Weiss, and Dennis P. Riley in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.