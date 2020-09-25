Galapagos (GLPG) Receives a Hold from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Galapagos (GLPG – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.19, close to its 52-week low of $112.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 44.5% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Hold with an average price target of $161.74, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on September 11, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $8.66B and has a P/E ratio of 90.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.92.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.