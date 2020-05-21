Galapagos (GLPG) Receives a Buy from Nomura

In a report released today, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos (GLPG – Research Report), with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $203.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 50.6% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Galapagos has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.97, representing an 11.3% upside. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $302.00 price target.

Based on Galapagos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.17 million and GAAP net loss of $50.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $48.66 million.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.