G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to G1 Therapeutics (GTHX – Research Report), with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

G1 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.80.

Based on G1 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $31.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $23.95 million.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.