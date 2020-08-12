Fundamental Research Maintains Their Buy Rating on Namaste Technologies (NXTTF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Namaste Technologies (NXTTF – Research Report) on July 31 and set a price target of $0.69. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.17.

Namaste Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.69.

Based on Namaste Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.31 million and GAAP net loss of $7.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.62 million.

Namaste Technologies, Inc. engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate and Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sean E. Dollinger and Kory Zelickson on March 3, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.