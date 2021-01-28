Fundamental Research Initiates a Buy Rating on THC Biomed INTL (THCBF)

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev initiated coverage with a Buy rating on THC Biomed INTL (THCBF – Research Report) on January 15 and set a price target of C$0.22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.11.

Rajeev has an average return of 2.8% when recommending THC Biomed INTL.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6674 out of 7245 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on THC Biomed INTL is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.17.

The company has a one-year high of $0.18 and a one-year low of $0.05. Currently, THC Biomed INTL has an average volume of 82.16K.

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development, and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies, and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.