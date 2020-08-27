August 27, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Fundamental Research Initiates a Buy Rating on Anglogold Ashanti (AU)

By Ryan Adsit

Anglogold Ashanti (AUResearch Report) received a Buy rating and a $48.29 price target from Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 33.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Captiva Verde Land, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Anglogold Ashanti with a $40.96 average price target, representing a 46.9% upside. In a report issued on July 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.50 and a one-year low of $12.66. Currently, Anglogold Ashanti has an average volume of 3.28M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. is a mining and exploration company. It explores, mines, and produces gold. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019