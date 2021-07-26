Fulton Financial (FULT) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on Fulton Financial (FULT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fulton Financial with a $17.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.41 and a one-year low of $8.89. Currently, Fulton Financial has an average volume of 850.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Curtis Myers, the COO & President of FULT bought 12,375 shares for a total of $134,640.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks. The company was founded on February 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.