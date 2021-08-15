Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $23.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz on August 10. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.93, close to its 52-week high of $25.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 44.1% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fulcrum Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.38 million and GAAP net loss of $19.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2 million and had a GAAP net loss of $15.69 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FULC in relation to earlier this year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.