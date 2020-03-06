March 6, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

By Jason Carr

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULCResearch Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 43.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

Fulcrum Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $16.12 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $6.94 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019