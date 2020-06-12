Fuelcell Energy (FCEL) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Fuelcell Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $3.42 and a one-year low of $0.13. Currently, Fuelcell Energy has an average volume of 10.62M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCEL in relation to earlier this year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel cell power plant production and research. Its products include suresource 1500, suresource 3000, and suresource 4000. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.