fuboTV (FUBO) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to fuboTV (FUBO – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and CuriosityStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for fuboTV with a $42.61 average price target, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on fuboTV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $105 million and GAAP net loss of $168 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $18.57 million.

