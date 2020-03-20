FTS International (FTSI) Got Some Bad News

Barclays analyst David Anderson downgraded FTS International (FTSI – Research Report) to Sell yesterday and set a price target of $0.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Sell analyst consensus rating for FTS International with a $0.63 average price target, implying a 199.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Sell.

The company has a one-year high of $12.37 and a one-year low of $0.19. Currently, FTS International has an average volume of 1.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 12 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FTSI in relation to earlier this year.

FTS International, Inc. engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.