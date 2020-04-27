Frontline (FRO) Receives a Sell from Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities maintained a Sell rating on Frontline (FRO – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Frontline has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $8.92.

Frontline’s market cap is currently $2.1B and has a P/E ratio of 13.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.