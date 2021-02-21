Frontline (FRO) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on Frontline (FRO – Research Report) on February 19 and set a price target of NOK95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 73.8% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

Frontline has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.53, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Cleaves Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $8.40 price target.

Frontline’s market cap is currently $1.46B and has a P/E ratio of 2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.