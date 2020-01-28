Frontline (FRO) Receives a Buy from Cleaves Securities

In a report released yesterday, Joakim Hannisdahl from Cleaves Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Frontline (FRO – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannisdahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Hannisdahl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, Eagle Bulk Shipping, and Star Bulk Carriers.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Frontline is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Based on Frontline’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.96 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $25.38 million.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.