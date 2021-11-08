Frontera Energy (FECCF) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy CFA maintained a Hold rating on Frontera Energy (FECCF – Research Report) on November 4 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.83, close to its 52-week high of $7.52.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 60.5% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Advantage Energy, and Parex Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Frontera Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a one-year high of $7.52 and a one-year low of $1.58. Currently, Frontera Energy has an average volume of 11.67K.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Canada and Other. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.