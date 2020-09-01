frontdoor (FTDR) Initiated with a Buy at Raymond James

In a report issued on August 18, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on frontdoor (FTDR – Research Report) and a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 74.0% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, TechTarget, and EverQuote.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for frontdoor with a $47.60 average price target, representing an 11.1% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Based on frontdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $294 million and net profit of $13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $388 million and had a net profit of $60 million.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.