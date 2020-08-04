frontdoor (FTDR) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on frontdoor (FTDR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $42.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on frontdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

Based on frontdoor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $294 million and net profit of $13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $270 million and had a net profit of $13 million.

frontdoor, Inc. engages in the provision of home service plans. Its service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells. smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors. The company was founded on January 2, 2018 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.