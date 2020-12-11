Friday’s Midday Stock Update: Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO), Biocept (BIOC), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK), Rite Aid (RAD), United States Steel (X)

So far Friday, December 11, NASDAQ is down -3.87% and the S&P is down -1.29%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Sangamo Biosciences (SGMO – Research Report), Biocept (BIOC – Research Report), Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK – Research Report), Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report) and United States Steel (X – Research Report).

Sangamo Biosciences is down -12.53% in midday trading to $13.06. Shares opened today at $14.93. The company has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -19.62% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Hold rating on SGMO, with a price target of $12.00, which reflects a potential downside of -20% from last closing price.

Biocept is down -9.04% in midday trading to $5.13. Shares opened today at $5.64. The company has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 254.61% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Brookline Capital Markets analyst Sally Yanchus maintained a Buy rating on BIOC, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 255% from where the stock is currently trading.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is down -7.78% in midday trading to $7.70. Shares opened today at $8.35. The company has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $8.86. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $916.2K worth of MACK shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Rite Aid is down -6.72% in midday trading to $17.91. Shares opened today at $19.20. The company has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a -53.12% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Hold rating on RAD, with a price target of $9.00, which implies a downside of 53% from current levels.

United States Steel is down -5.62% in midday trading to $17.46. Shares opened today at $18.50. The company has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.97. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.86, marking a -46.70% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Argus analyst David Coleman upgraded X to Buy. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Carlos De Alba initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $17.00.

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>