Friday’s Midday Stock Update: FireEye (FEYE), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), CyberArk Software (CYBR), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

By Carrie Williams

So far Friday, December 18, NASDAQ is down -2.07% and the S&P is down -1.58%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; FireEye (FEYEResearch Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVOResearch Report), CyberArk Software (CYBRResearch Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQResearch Report) and Fuelcell Energy (FCELResearch Report).

FireEye is up 17.71% in midday trading to $17.28. Shares opened today at $14.68. The company has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.34. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.50, marking a 19.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Hold rating on FEYE, with a price target of $17.00, which represents a potential upside of 16% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on November 20, Oppenheimer’s Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to the stock and has a price target of $18.00.

Organovo Holdings is up 16.46% in midday trading to $9.62. Shares opened today at $8.26. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60.

CyberArk Software is up 10.93% in midday trading to $139.60. Shares opened today at $125.84. The company has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $144.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $122.71, marking a -2.49% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala maintained a Buy rating on CYBR, with a price target of $140.00, which implies an upside of 11% from current levels. Separately, on November 11, Robert W. Baird’s Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $115.00.

Canadian Solar is up 10.44% in midday trading to $46.23. Shares opened today at $41.86. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $45.70. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $45.71, marking a 9.20% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Strouse maintained a Hold rating on CSIQ, with a price target of $42.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on November 25, China International Capital’s Jun Liu upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $48.00.

Fuelcell Energy is up 8.14% in midday trading to $9.30. Shares opened today at $8.60. The company has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $11.31. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $6.75, marking a -21.51% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer initiated coverage with a Hold rating on FCEL and a price target of $8.50, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 8, J.P. Morgan’s Paul Coster initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of .

