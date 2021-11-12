Friday’s Midday Stock Update: Etsy (ETSY), GoPro (GPRO), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Seagate Tech (STX)

So far Friday, November 12, NASDAQ is up 0.32% and the S&P is up 1.97%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Etsy (ETSY – Research Report), GoPro (GPRO – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report) and Seagate Tech (STX – Research Report).

Etsy is up 5.11% in midday trading to $269.14. Shares opened today at $256.06. The company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $283.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $259.80, marking a 1.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Jefferies Co. analyst John Colantuoni maintained a Buy rating on ETSY, with a price target of $275.00, which implies an upside of 7% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Roth Capital’s Darren Aftahi maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $195.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $28.83M worth of ETSY shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Etsy has been negative based on 107 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

GoPro is up 4.96% in midday trading to $11.01. Shares opened today at $10.49. The company has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 4.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring upgraded GPRO to Hold, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on GoPro has been negative based on 67 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Peabody Energy Comm is up 4.85% in midday trading to $11.68. Shares opened today at $11.14. The company has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $19.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 52.60% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, BMO analyst David Gagliano assigned a Hold rating on BTU, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 35% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, The Benchmark Company’s Nathan Martin upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $18.46M worth of BTU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been negative based on 48 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

TG Therapeutics is down -4.64% in midday trading to $31.88. Shares opened today at $33.43. The company has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $65.60, marking a 96.23% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Alethia Young maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $70.00, which represents a potential upside of 109% from where the stock is currently trading.

Seagate Tech is up 4.39% in midday trading to $110.59. Shares opened today at $105.94. The company has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $106.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $104.40, marking a -1.45% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari upgraded STX to Buy. Separately, on October 25, Deutsche Bank’s Sidney Ho maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $92.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.86M worth of STX shares and purchased $929.2K worth of STX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Seagate Tech has been negative based on 79 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

