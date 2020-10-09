Friday’s Midday Stock Update: EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), Ebay (EBAY)

So far Friday, October 9, NASDAQ is up 2.21% and the S&P is up 1%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP – Research Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL – Research Report) and Ebay (EBAY – Research Report).

EKSO BIONICS is up 7.5% in midday trading to $5.45. Shares opened today at $5.07. The company has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.50, marking a 107.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Aegis Capital Corp. analyst Nathan Weinstein maintained a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $9.00, which implies an upside of 78% from current levels.

Ballard Power Systems is up 6.7% in midday trading to $18.94. Shares opened today at $17.75. The company has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $21.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.57, marking a 21.52% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, Lake Street Capital analyst Robert Brown maintained a Buy rating on BLDP, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $749.3K worth of BLDP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ballard Power Systems has been negative based on 59 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Canadian Solar is up 5.52% in midday trading to $41.70. Shares opened today at $39.52. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $42.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.60, marking a -14.98% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 28, GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CSIQ and a price target of $49.40, which represents a potential upside of 25% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 14, UBS’s Jon Windham maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is down -5.44% in midday trading to $18.26. Shares opened today at $19.31. The company has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $11.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.75, marking a 54.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Truist analyst Neal Dingmann upgraded WLL to Buy, with a price target of $32.00, which represents a potential upside of 66% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 14, Wells Fargo’s Thomas Hughes CFA upgraded the stock to Hold . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $261.9K worth of WLL shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Whiting Petroleum Corporation has been positive based on 34 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ebay is up 5.32% in midday trading to $55.22. Shares opened today at $52.43. The company has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $62.48, marking a 19.17% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained a Hold rating on EBAY, with a price target of $55.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, yesterday, Piper Sandler’s Thomas Champion maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $65.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.53M worth of EBAY shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebay has been negative based on 104 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

