Friday’s Midday Stock Update: Cytokinetics (CYTK), MGM Resorts (MGM), Valero Energy (VLO), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX), Phillips 66 (PSX)

So far Friday, November 13, NASDAQ is up 0.25% and the S&P is up 1.4%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Cytokinetics (CYTK – Research Report), MGM Resorts (MGM – Research Report), Valero Energy (VLO – Research Report), Heron Therapeutics (HRTX – Research Report) and Phillips 66 (PSX – Research Report).

Cytokinetics is down -7.49% in midday trading to $16.18. Shares opened today at $17.49. The company has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $30.14. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.33, marking a 84.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Needham analyst Chad Messer assigned a Buy rating on CYTK, with a price target of $33.00, which implies an upside of 89% from current levels. Separately, on October 28, Goldman Sachs’ Graig Suvannavejh initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00.

MGM Resorts is up 6.83% in midday trading to $25.34. Shares opened today at $23.72. The company has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.64. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.33, marking a -10.08% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Credit Suisse analyst Ben Combes maintained a Hold rating on MGM, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on November 2, Merrill Lynch’s Shaun Kelley reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $232.6K worth of MGM shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on MGM Resorts has been negative based on 50 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Valero Energy is up 6.37% in midday trading to $50.91. Shares opened today at $47.86. The company has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $53.40, marking a 11.58% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained a Buy rating on VLO, with a price target of $66.00, which implies an upside of 38% from current levels. Separately, on October 19, Morgan Stanley’s Benny Wong maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $50.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $403.5K worth of VLO shares.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Heron Therapeutics is up 6.25% in midday trading to $18.37. Shares opened today at $17.29. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $26.81. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $27.20, marking a 57.32% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on HRTX, with a price target of $28.00, which represents a potential upside of 62% from where the stock is currently trading.

Phillips 66 is up 6.17% in midday trading to $59.00. Shares opened today at $55.57. The company has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.58. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $65.00, marking a 16.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd maintained a Buy rating on PSX, with a price target of $76.00, which implies an upside of 37% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Phillips 66 has been positive based on 37 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trending Stocks Based on Insider Activity >>