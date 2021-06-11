Friday’s Midday Stock Update: Curis (CRIS), Ebix (EBIX), Biogen (BIIB), Stem Inc (STEM), Agios Pharma (AGIO)

So far Friday, June 11, NASDAQ is down -0.09% and the S&P is down -0.89%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Curis (CRIS – Research Report), Ebix (EBIX – Research Report), Biogen (BIIB – Research Report), Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report) and Agios Pharma (AGIO – Research Report).

Curis is down -16.77% in midday trading to $8.04. Shares opened today at $9.66. The company has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $17.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.25, marking a 140.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Jones Trading analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on CRIS, with a price target of $27.00, which represents a potential upside of 180% from where the stock is currently trading.

Ebix is up 5.85% in midday trading to $36.57. Shares opened today at $34.55. The company has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Biogen is down -5.4% in midday trading to $400.49. Shares opened today at $423.33. The company has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $417.65, marking a -1.34% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on BIIB, with a price target of $435.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Bernstein Research’s Aaron Gal upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $500.00.

Stem Inc is up 5.06% in midday trading to $32.78. Shares opened today at $31.20. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $30.00, marking a -3.85% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 24, Goldman Sachs analyst Brian K. Lee initiated coverage with a Buy rating on STEM and a price target of $30.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Stem Inc has been positive based on 4 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Agios Pharma is down -4.81% in midday trading to $56.96. Shares opened today at $59.84. The company has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $60.71. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $67.43, marking a 12.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King initiated coverage with a Buy rating on AGIO and a price target of $88.00, which represents a potential upside of 47% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 10, Needham’s Chad Messer assigned a Hold rating to the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $191.8K worth of AGIO shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Agios Pharma has been negative based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

