Friday’s Midday Stock Update: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), LendingClub (LC), Plug Power (PLUG), Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Microvision (MVIS)

So far Friday, March 19, NASDAQ is up 1.79% and the S&P is up 0.99%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), LendingClub (LC – Research Report), Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Canadian Solar (CSIQ – Research Report) and Microvision (MVIS – Research Report).

Clovis Oncology is up 27.5% in midday trading to $8.16. Shares opened today at $6.40. The company has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.10. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.38, marking a 46.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on CLVS. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Edward White maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $13.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $71.52K worth of CLVS shares and purchased $6,960 worth of CLVS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clovis Oncology has been negative based on 50 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is up 10.38% in midday trading to $21.70. Shares opened today at $19.66. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $21.40. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.38, marking a -26.86% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on LC, with a price target of $20.50, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on March 15, Compass Point’s William Ryan maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $15.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $1.18M worth of LC shares.

Plug Power is up 8.94% in midday trading to $38.13. Shares opened today at $35.00. The company has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $58.54, marking a 67.26% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $69.00, which represents a potential upside of 97% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Truist’s Tristan Richardson downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $42.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Solar is up 7.89% in midday trading to $45.94. Shares opened today at $42.58. The company has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $67.39. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $53.00, marking a 24.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, UBS analyst Jon Windham maintained a Hold rating on CSIQ, with a price target of $46.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $51.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Microvision is up 7.4% in midday trading to $16.97. Shares opened today at $15.80. The company has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $24.18. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $490.5K worth of MVIS shares.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.