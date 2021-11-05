Friday’s Midday Stock Update: Bluebird Bio (BLUE), Dynavax (DVAX), Yelp (YELP), SentinelOne (S), Novavax (NVAX)

So far Friday, November 5, NASDAQ is down -0.42% and the S&P is down -1.47%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Bluebird Bio (BLUE – Research Report), Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Yelp (YELP – Research Report), SentinelOne (S – Research Report) and Novavax (NVAX – Research Report).

Bluebird Bio is down -21.31% in midday trading to $13.96. Shares opened today at $17.74. The company has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.08, marking a 30.10% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Leerink analyst Mani Foroohar assigned a Hold rating on BLUE. Separately, on September 22, Mizuho’s Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $23.00.

Dynavax is down -9.8% in midday trading to $16.38. Shares opened today at $18.16. The company has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $21.39. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.50, marking a 29.41% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $30.00, which represents a potential upside of 65% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been negative based on 30 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Yelp is down -8.12% in midday trading to $37.58. Shares opened today at $40.90. The company has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $43.86. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $42.20, marking a 3.18% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Buy rating on YELP, with a price target of $51.00, which implies an upside of 25% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Barclays’ Trevor Young maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $32.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Yelp has been positive based on 74 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

SentinelOne is down -7.45% in midday trading to $64.32. Shares opened today at $69.50. The company has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $73.47. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $74.82, marking a 7.65% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 30, FBN analyst Shebly Seyrafi initiated coverage with a Buy rating on S and a price target of $70.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on September 9, Jefferies Co.’s Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $70.00.

Novavax is down -6.88% in midday trading to $149.00. Shares opened today at $160.01. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $290.33, marking a 81.44% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $305.00, which implies an upside of 91% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been negative based on 67 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

