Friday’s Midday Movers: Zogenix (ZGNX), Glu Mobile (GLUU), 3D Systems (DDD), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU), Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

So far Friday, February 7, NASDAQ is up 0.68% and the S&P is up 0.6%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Zogenix (ZGNX – Research Report), Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report), Peabody Energy Comm (BTU – Research Report) and Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report).

Zogenix is down -7.63% in midday trading to $35.29. Shares opened today at $38.20. The company has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $57.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $56.75, marking a 48.56% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Leerink analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on ZGNX, with a price target of $48.00, which represents a potential upside of 26% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Michael Higgins downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $35.00.

Glu Mobile is down -7.08% in midday trading to $7.42. Shares opened today at $7.98. The company has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.79, marking a -2.38% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Drew Crum reiterated a Buy rating on GLUU, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $280.2K worth of GLUU shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been positive based on 41 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

3D Systems is down -5.21% in midday trading to $11.38. Shares opened today at $12.00. The company has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $14.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.67, marking a -2.75% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, Piper Sandler analyst Troy Jensen downgraded DDD to Hold, with a price target of $12.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on January 16, Loop Capital Markets’ Ananda Baruah downgraded the stock to Sell and has a price target of $9.00.

Peabody Energy Comm is down -5.12% in midday trading to $8.44. Shares opened today at $8.89. The company has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $30.54. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 23.73% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, The Benchmark Company analyst Mark Levin initiated coverage with a Hold rating on BTU. Separately, yesterday, Deutsche Bank’s Chris Terry maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Peabody Energy Comm has been positive based on 122 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Clovis Oncology is down -4.37% in midday trading to $9.66. Shares opened today at $10.10. The company has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $32.05. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.50, marking a 53.47% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $27.00, which implies an upside of 167% from current levels. Separately, on January 23, Merrill Lynch’s Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $299.8K worth of CLVS shares.

