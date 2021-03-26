Friday’s Midday Movers: Xoma (XOMA), Vipshop (VIPS), Cormedix (CRMD), Renesola (SOL), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES)

So far Friday, March 26, NASDAQ is up 2.57% and the S&P is up 1.5%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report) and Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report).

Xoma is up 22.31% in midday trading to $40.57. Shares opened today at $33.17. The company has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $48.50, marking a 46.22% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis maintained a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $56.00, which represents a potential upside of 69% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $59.33K worth of XOMA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive based on 20 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Vipshop is down -9.1% in midday trading to $27.27. Shares opened today at $30.00. The company has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $46.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $41.00, marking a 36.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Hold rating on VIPS, with a price target of $38.00, which represents a potential upside of 27% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Macquarie’s Han Joon Kim maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $52.00.

Cormedix is down -8.99% in midday trading to $8.40. Shares opened today at $9.23. The company has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $18.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.63, marking a 112.68% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $10.00, which implies an upside of 8% from current levels.

Renesola is down -7.89% in midday trading to $10.50. Shares opened today at $11.40. The company has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.50, marking a 27.19% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SOL and a price target of $14.50, which implies an upside of 27% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Renesola has been negative based on 4 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Second Sight Medical Products is down -7.03% in midday trading to $8.86. Shares opened today at $9.53. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

