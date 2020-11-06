Friday’s Midday Movers: The ExOne Company (XONE), Groupon (GRPN), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Glu Mobile (GLUU), LendingClub (LC)

So far Friday, November 6, NASDAQ is up 0.89% and the S&P is up 0.27%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report), Groupon (GRPN – Research Report), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX – Research Report), Glu Mobile (GLUU – Research Report) and LendingClub (LC – Research Report).

The ExOne Company is down -13.35% in midday trading to $9.87. Shares opened today at $11.39. The company has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.33, marking a 25.81% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on XONE, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 58% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 10, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Van Horn maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

Groupon is up 11.14% in midday trading to $23.45. Shares opened today at $21.10. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.86, marking a 27.30% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian maintained a Hold rating on GRPN, with a price target of $21.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on October 14, Barclays’ Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $17.00.

Pacific Ethanol is down -10.24% in midday trading to $6.66. Shares opened today at $7.42. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $11.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 122.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine maintained a Buy rating on PEIX, with a price target of $13.00, which represents a potential upside of 75% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $526.7K worth of PEIX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been positive based on 22 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Glu Mobile is up 9.28% in midday trading to $8.83. Shares opened today at $8.08. The company has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $10.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.39, marking a 40.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on GLUU, with a price target of $12.50, which represents a potential upside of 55% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 15, Morgan Stanley’s Matthew Cost maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Glu Mobile has been positive based on 44 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

LendingClub is down -8.05% in midday trading to $5.14. Shares opened today at $5.59. The company has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $15.15. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.88, marking a 40.97% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Hold rating on LC, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 97% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on August 11, Wedbush’s Henry Coffey maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.00.

