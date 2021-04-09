Friday’s Midday Movers: Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), GoPro (GPRO), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Voxeljet (VJET)

So far Friday, April 9, NASDAQ is up 0.17% and the S&P is up 1.22%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), GoPro (GPRO – Research Report), EKSO BIONICS (EKSO – Research Report), Oasis Petroleum (OAS – Research Report) and Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report).

Second Sight Medical Products is up 19.25% in midday trading to $9.91. Shares opened today at $8.31. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

GoPro is up 5.81% in midday trading to $13.29. Shares opened today at $12.56. The company has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $13.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.48, marking a -24.52% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Citigroup analyst Jim Suva maintained a Sell rating on GPRO, with a price target of $6.00, which reflects a potential downside of -52% from last closing price. Separately, on February 5, Wedbush’s Michael Pachter reiterated a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $12.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on GoPro has been negative based on 46 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

EKSO BIONICS is up 5.78% in midday trading to $6.22. Shares opened today at $5.88. The company has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $14.98. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 87.07% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EKSO, with a price target of $11.00, which represents a potential upside of 87% from where the stock is currently trading.

Oasis Petroleum is up 5.49% in midday trading to $69.23. Shares opened today at $65.63. The company has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $68.80, marking a 4.83% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, RBC analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on OAS, with a price target of $75.00, which implies an upside of 14% from current levels. Separately, on March 23, MKM Partners’ John Gerdes initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $85.00.

Voxeljet is up 4.45% in midday trading to $15.49. Shares opened today at $14.83. The company has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.00, marking a 55.09% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Lake Street Capital analyst Troy Jensen initiated coverage with a Buy rating on VJET and a price target of $23.00, which implies an upside of 55% from current levels.

