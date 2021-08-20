August 20, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Friday’s Midday Movers: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Calumet Specialty Products (CLMT), Cormedix (CRMD), Agenus (AGEN)

By Carrie Williams

So far Friday, August 20, NASDAQ is up 0.61% and the S&P is up 3.05%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Organovo Holdings (ONVOResearch Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report), Calumet Specialty Products (CLMTResearch Report), Cormedix (CRMDResearch Report) and Agenus (AGENResearch Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 19.12% in midday trading to $7.35. Shares opened today at $6.17. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $72.24K worth of ONVO shares.

TG Therapeutics is up 8.47% in midday trading to $24.20. Shares opened today at $22.31. The company has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $56.74. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $58.50, marking a 162.21% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Goldman Sachs analyst Graig Suvannavejh maintained a Hold rating on TGTX, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential upside of 48% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, Ladenburg Thalmann’s Matthew Kaplan maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $54.00.

Calumet Specialty Products is up 6.04% in midday trading to $6.14. Shares opened today at $5.79. The company has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $7.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.00, marking a 20.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman maintained a Hold rating on CLMT, with a price target of $7.00, which implies an upside of 21% from current levels.

Cormedix is up 5.94% in midday trading to $5.89. Shares opened today at $5.56. The company has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.00, marking a 421.58% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Needham analyst Chad Messer maintained a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $29.00, which implies an upside of 422% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Cormedix has been negative based on 5 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Agenus is up 5.92% in midday trading to $6.05. Shares opened today at $5.71. The company has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.00, marking a 92.58% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on AGEN, with a price target of $11.00, which implies an upside of 93% from current levels.

