Friday’s Midday Movers: Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Renesola (SOL), AppLovin (APP), The ExOne Company (XONE), Best Buy Co (BBY)

So far Friday, May 28, NASDAQ is up 0.15% and the S&P is down -0.2%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report), AppLovin (APP – Research Report), The ExOne Company (XONE – Research Report) and Best Buy Co (BBY – Research Report).

Organovo Holdings is up 13.42% in midday trading to $8.96. Shares opened today at $7.90. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Renesola is down -6.3% in midday trading to $8.33. Shares opened today at $8.89. The company has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.57, marking a 41.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on SOL, with a price target of $8.20, which implies a downside of 8% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.50.

AppLovin is up 5.51% in midday trading to $73.70. Shares opened today at $69.85. The company has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $72.53. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $75.11, marking a 7.53% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Truist analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on APP, with a price target of $77.00, which implies an upside of 10% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Stifel Nicolaus’ Scott Devitt maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $64.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $8.7M worth of APP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on AppLovin has been positive based on 14 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

The ExOne Company is down -5.43% in midday trading to $21.75. Shares opened today at $23.00. The company has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $66.48. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $32.75, marking a 42.39% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, B.Riley Financial analyst Sarkis Sherbetchyan maintained a Hold rating on XONE, with a price target of $23.00, which represents a slight downside potential from current levels. Separately, on May 18, Alliance Global Partners’ Brian Kinstlinger maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $27.00.

Best Buy Co is down -4.53% in midday trading to $115.09. Shares opened today at $120.55. The company has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.58. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $130.64, marking a 8.37% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, KeyBanc analyst Bradley Thomas reiterated a Hold rating on BBY. Separately, on the same day, Raymond James’ Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $135.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $394.8K worth of BBY shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Best Buy Co has been negative based on 71 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

