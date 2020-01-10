Friday’s Midday Movers: Novagold Resources New (NG), La Jolla Pharma (LJPC), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Rite Aid (RAD)

So far Friday, January 10, NASDAQ is down -1.83% and the S&P is down -0.9%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Novagold Resources New (NG – Research Report), La Jolla Pharma (LJPC – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report) and Rite Aid (RAD – Research Report).

Novagold Resources New is up 8.13% in midday trading to $8.87. Shares opened today at $8.20. The company has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $9.21. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.03M worth of NG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novagold Resources New has been positive based on 101 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

La Jolla Pharma is up 7.31% in midday trading to $5.56. Shares opened today at $5.18. The company has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $13.90. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $11.50, marking a 122.01% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Hold rating on LJPC. Separately, on the same day, Cowen’s Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.00.

TG Therapeutics is up 4.54% in midday trading to $13.59. Shares opened today at $13.00. The company has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $13.62. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $18.50, marking a 42.31% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $20.00, which implies an upside of 54% from current levels.

Rite Aid is down -4.25% in midday trading to $12.17. Shares opened today at $12.71. The company has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $23.88. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a -5.59% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Sell rating on RAD, with a price target of $12.00, which reflects a potential downside of -6% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $27.09K worth of RAD shares and purchased $499.7K worth of RAD shares.

