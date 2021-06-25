Friday’s Midday Movers: Monitronics International (SCTY), Sierra Wireless (SWIR), Calamp Crop (CAMP), 3D Systems (DDD), Nokia (NOK)

So far Friday, June 25, NASDAQ is down -0.19% and the S&P is up 0.12%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Sierra Wireless (SWIR – Research Report), Calamp Crop (CAMP – Research Report), 3D Systems (DDD – Research Report) and Nokia (NOK – Research Report).

Monitronics International is down -9.1% in midday trading to $7.59. Shares opened today at $8.35. The company has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Sierra Wireless is up 6.6% in midday trading to $19.71. Shares opened today at $18.49. The company has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $22.22. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.36, marking a 10.11% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SWIR and a price target of $22.00, which represents a potential upside of 19% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 19, CIBC World Markets’ Todd Coupland maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $372K worth of SWIR shares and purchased $17.9K worth of SWIR shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Sierra Wireless has been negative based on 45 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Calamp Crop is down -6.51% in midday trading to $12.64. Shares opened today at $13.52. The company has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $14.51. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.38, marking a 21.15% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Roth Capital analyst Scott Searle maintained a Buy rating on CAMP, with a price target of $18.50, which implies an upside of 37% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Calamp Crop has been positive based on 27 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

3D Systems is up 6.15% in midday trading to $40.55. Shares opened today at $38.20. The company has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $25.00, marking a -34.55% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on DDD. Separately, on May 12, Bank of America Securities’ Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $16.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $850.6K worth of DDD shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on 3D Systems has been negative based on 63 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Nokia is up 6.13% in midday trading to $5.63. Shares opened today at $5.30. The company has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $5.85, marking a 10.38% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval upgraded NOK to Buy, with a price target of $6.50, which implies an upside of 23% from current levels. Separately, on May 13, Barclays’ Andrew Gardiner maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of EUR4.25.

