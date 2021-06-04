Friday’s Midday Movers: Microvision (MVIS), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES), BlackBerry (BB), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), Renesola (SOL)

So far Friday, June 4, NASDAQ is up 0.57% and the S&P is up 1.15%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Second Sight Medical Products (EYES – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report) and Renesola (SOL – Research Report).

Microvision is up 21.43% in midday trading to $22.04. Shares opened today at $18.15. The company has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $28.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $63.45K worth of MVIS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Microvision has been positive based on 12 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Second Sight Medical Products is up 17.24% in midday trading to $6.46. Shares opened today at $5.51. The company has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

BlackBerry is down -10.68% in midday trading to $14.26. Shares opened today at $15.96. The company has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a -43.61% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, RBC analyst Paul Treiber reiterated a Sell rating on BB, with a price target of $7.50, which reflects a potential downside of -53% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Canaccord Genuity’s Michael Walkley maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 85 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Organovo Holdings is up 8.68% in midday trading to $8.64. Shares opened today at $7.95. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92.

Renesola is up 6.98% in midday trading to $8.74. Shares opened today at $8.17. The company has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.57, marking a 53.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen maintained a Hold rating on SOL, with a price target of $8.20, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Raymond James’ Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $14.50.

