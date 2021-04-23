Friday’s Midday Movers: Microvision (MVIS), Monitronics International (SCTY), Regions Financial (RF), Renesola (SOL), Celldex (CLDX)

So far Friday, April 23, NASDAQ is up 0.6% and the S&P is up 4.28%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Monitronics International (SCTY – Research Report), Regions Financial (RF – Research Report), Renesola (SOL – Research Report) and Celldex (CLDX – Research Report).

Microvision is up 27.98% in midday trading to $17.84. Shares opened today at $13.94. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Monitronics International is up 10.34% in midday trading to $8.00. Shares opened today at $7.25. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Regions Financial is up 7.99% in midday trading to $20.62. Shares opened today at $19.09. The company has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $22.00, marking a 15.24% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, D.A. Davidson analyst David Konrad initiated coverage with a Hold rating on RF and a price target of $20.00, which represents a slight upside potential from current levels. Separately, on April 9, Jefferies Co.’s Ken Usdin maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $24.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $2.58M worth of RF shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Regions Financial has been negative based on 42 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Renesola is up 7.13% in midday trading to $10.07. Shares opened today at $9.40. The company has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.75, marking a 56.91% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 60% from where the stock is currently trading.

Celldex is up 5.92% in midday trading to $28.44. Shares opened today at $26.85. The company has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $30.17. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.33, marking a 27.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 34% from where the stock is currently trading.

