Friday’s Midday Movers: Dynavax (DVAX), Zynga (ZNGA), TG Therapeutics (TGTX), Harley-Davidson (HOG), Pan American Silver (PAAS)By Carrie Williams
So far Friday, May 29, NASDAQ is up 0.12% and the S&P is down -1.33%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Dynavax (DVAX – Research Report), Zynga (ZNGA – Research Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTX – Research Report), Harley-Davidson (HOG – Research Report) and Pan American Silver (PAAS – Research Report).
Dynavax is up 10.66% in midday trading to $5.71. Shares opened today at $5.16. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $7.20. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.00, marking a 210.08% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on DVAX. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $5M worth of DVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been positive based on 23 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
Zynga is up 8.29% in midday trading to $8.88. Shares opened today at $8.20. The company has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $8.53. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.32, marking a 1.46% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained a Sell rating on ZNGA, with a price target of $6.00, which reflects a potential downside of -27% from last closing price. Separately, on the same day, Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $8.25. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $74.75K worth of ZNGA shares and purchased $498.3K worth of ZNGA shares.
TG Therapeutics is down -6.46% in midday trading to $18.54. Shares opened today at $19.82. The company has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $22.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.67, marking a 74.92% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TGTX, with a price target of $32.00, which represents a potential upside of 61% from where the stock is currently trading.
Harley-Davidson is down -6.05% in midday trading to $21.59. Shares opened today at $22.98. The company has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $40.89. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.80, marking a 3.57% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Wedbush analyst James Hardiman reiterated a Hold rating on HOG, with a price target of $19.00, which implies a downside of 17% from current levels. Separately, on May 5, Argus’ David Coleman upgraded the stock to Buy and has a price target of $30.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $23.08K worth of HOG shares and purchased $3.65M worth of HOG shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Harley-Davidson has been positive based on 33 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.
Pan American Silver is up 5.49% in midday trading to $29.40. Shares opened today at $27.87. The company has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $28.06. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.44, marking a -5.13% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on PAAS, with a price target of C$43.00, which represents a potential upside of 54% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on May 20, Canaccord Genuity’s Dalton Baretto upgraded the stock to Buy . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.08M worth of PAAS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pan American Silver has been negative based on 61 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.