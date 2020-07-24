July 24, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Friday’s Midday Movers: Dynavax (DVAX), Ebix (EBIX), Celldex (CLDX), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Taiwan Semi (TSM)

By Carrie Williams

So far Friday, July 24, NASDAQ is down -1.48% and the S&P is down -0.96%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Dynavax (DVAXResearch Report), Ebix (EBIXResearch Report), Celldex (CLDXResearch Report), Advanced Micro Devices (AMDResearch Report) and Taiwan Semi (TSMResearch Report).

Dynavax is down -7.46% in midday trading to $9.10. Shares opened today at $9.83. The company has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $12.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $15.33, marking a 55.90% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau reiterated a Buy rating on DVAX, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 103% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Dynavax has been positive based on 17 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Ebix is down -6.03% in midday trading to $21.21. Shares opened today at $22.57. The company has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.50. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.00, marking a 50.64% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, BMO analyst James Fotheringham maintained a Hold rating on EBIX, with a price target of $34.00, which implies an upside of 51% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Ebix has been negative based on 18 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Celldex is down -5.99% in midday trading to $10.98. Shares opened today at $11.68. The company has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 45.55% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Kristen Kluska maintained a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $18.00, which represents a potential upside of 54% from where the stock is currently trading. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Celldex has been positive based on 7 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices is up 5.98% in midday trading to $68.02. Shares opened today at $64.18. The company has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $62.33. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $57.76, marking a -10.00% potential downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer maintained a Hold rating on AMD, with a price target of $33.00, which represents a potential downside of 49% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on the same day, RBC’s Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $71.00.

Taiwan Semi is up 4.89% in midday trading to $74.89. Shares opened today at $71.40. The company has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $69.25. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $40.00, marking a -43.98% potential downside from current levels. In a report released today, Macquarie analyst Patrick Liao upgraded TSM to Buy. Separately, on July 16, Susquehanna’s Mehdi Hosseini maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $40.00.

