Friday’s Midday Movers: Clovis Oncology (CLVS), Himax Technologies (HIMX), BlackBerry (BB), Cormedix (CRMD), Microvision (MVIS)

So far Friday, February 5, NASDAQ is down -0.86% and the S&P is down -0.2%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Clovis Oncology (CLVS – Research Report), Himax Technologies (HIMX – Research Report), BlackBerry (BB – Research Report), Cormedix (CRMD – Research Report) and Microvision (MVIS – Research Report).

Clovis Oncology is up 13.16% in midday trading to $9.14. Shares opened today at $8.08. The company has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.63. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $7.67, marking a -5.04% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on CLVS, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 86% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 12, J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov assigned a Hold rating to the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $412.8K worth of CLVS shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Clovis Oncology has been positive based on 52 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Himax Technologies is up 12.94% in midday trading to $12.31. Shares opened today at $10.90. The company has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $11.83. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.38, marking a -4.77% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Nomura analyst Donnie Teng upgraded HIMX to Buy, with a price target of $15.00, which implies an upside of 38% from current levels. Separately, on November 17, Northland Securities’ Gus Richard maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $4.50.

BlackBerry is up 12.42% in midday trading to $13.40. Shares opened today at $11.92. The company has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $28.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.11, marking a -31.96% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Scotia Bank analyst Paul Steep downgraded BB to Sell, with a price target of C$10.82, which represents a potential downside of 9% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on December 18, RBC’s Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $7.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.76M worth of BB shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on BlackBerry has been negative based on 88 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Cormedix is down -12.31% in midday trading to $14.68. Shares opened today at $16.74. The company has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $12.78. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $10.00, marking a -40.26% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Truist analyst Joon Lee maintained a Buy rating on CRMD, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 109% from where the stock is currently trading.

Microvision is up 10.19% in midday trading to $11.57. Shares opened today at $10.50. The company has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $9.74.

