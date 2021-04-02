April 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Friday’s Midday Movers: Celldex (CLDX), Microvision (MVIS), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Renesola (SOL), Curis (CRIS)

By Carrie Williams

So far Friday, April 2, NASDAQ is up 2.9% and the S&P is up 2.24%. Let’s take a look at this morning’s most active stocks and their recent analyst insights; Celldex (CLDXResearch Report), Microvision (MVISResearch Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDPResearch Report), Renesola (SOLResearch Report) and Curis (CRISResearch Report).

Celldex is up 10.62% in midday trading to $22.81. Shares opened today at $20.62. The company has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $30.17. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $34.33, marking a 66.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on CLDX, with a price target of $36.00, which represents a potential upside of 75% from where the stock is currently trading.

Microvision is down -9.45% in midday trading to $15.54. Shares opened today at $17.16. The company has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $24.18.

Goodrich Petroleum is up 8.99% in midday trading to $10.31. Shares opened today at $9.46. The company has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $13.30. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.00, marking a 79.70% potential upside from current levels.

Renesola is down -8.56% in midday trading to $11.43. Shares opened today at $12.50. The company has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $35.77. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $14.75, marking a 18.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on SOL, with a price target of $15.00, which represents a potential upside of 20% from where the stock is currently trading.

Curis is up 7.63% in midday trading to $11.85. Shares opened today at $11.01. The company has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $17.67, marking a 60.49% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, B.Riley Financial analyst Justin Walsh initiated coverage with a Buy rating on CRIS and a price target of $19.00, which implies an upside of 73% from current levels.

