Friday’s Midday Movers: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), Xoma (XOMA), Vipshop (VIPS), Capstone Turbine (CPST)

So far Friday, October 16, NASDAQ is down -1.45% and the S&P is up 0.39%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI – Research Report), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX – Research Report), Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Vipshop (VIPS – Research Report) and Capstone Turbine (CPST – Research Report).

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is down -7.05% in midday trading to $14.23. Shares opened today at $15.31. The company has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $17.95. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $20.00, marking a 30.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating on BCLI, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential upside of 31% from where the stock is currently trading.

Pacific Ethanol is up 7% in midday trading to $10.40. Shares opened today at $9.72. The company has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $9.81. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $16.50, marking a 69.75% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine maintained a Buy rating on PEIX, with a price target of $13.00, which implies an upside of 34% from current levels. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Pacific Ethanol has been positive based on 21 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Xoma is up 6.99% in midday trading to $21.89. Shares opened today at $20.46. The company has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $28.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $29.00, marking a 41.74% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $29.00, which implies an upside of 42% from current levels. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $941.6K worth of XOMA shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive based on 16 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Vipshop is up 6.07% in midday trading to $19.39. Shares opened today at $18.28. The company has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $24.46. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.40, marking a 6.13% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Morgan Stanley analyst Eddy Wang downgraded VIPS to Sell, with a price target of $13.00, which reflects a potential downside of -29% from last closing price. Separately, on August 21, Daiwa’s John Choi downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $20.00.

Capstone Turbine is down -5.83% in midday trading to $5.82. Shares opened today at $6.18. The company has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.80. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $8.00, marking a 29.45% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on CPST, with a price target of $8.00, which represents a potential upside of 29% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on October 2, Maxim Group’s Tate Sullivan maintained a Hold rating on the stock .

