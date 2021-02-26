February 26, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Friday’s Midday Movers: Aerie Pharma (AERI), Plug Power (PLUG), Intercept Pharma (ICPT), Groupon (GRPN), Civeo (CVEO)

By Carrie Williams

So far Friday, February 26, NASDAQ is up 3.46% and the S&P is up 0.75%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Aerie Pharma (AERIResearch Report), Plug Power (PLUGResearch Report), Intercept Pharma (ICPTResearch Report), Groupon (GRPNResearch Report) and Civeo (CVEOResearch Report).

Aerie Pharma is up 10.47% in midday trading to $17.93. Shares opened today at $16.23. The company has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.28. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $26.67, marking a 64.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating on AERI, with a price target of $26.00, which implies an upside of 60% from current levels. Separately, yesterday, Raymond James’ Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on the stock . In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $383.8K worth of AERI shares.

Plug Power is up 9.42% in midday trading to $48.89. Shares opened today at $44.68. The company has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $75.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $69.09, marking a 54.63% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne maintained a Buy rating on PLUG, with a price target of $75.00, which implies an upside of 68% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, Piper Sandler’s Pearce Hammond maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $48.00.

Intercept Pharma is down -7.41% in midday trading to $22.50. Shares opened today at $24.30. The company has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $98.03. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $52.73, marking a 117.00% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on ICPT, with a price target of $65.00, which implies an upside of 167% from current levels. Separately, on the same day, H.C. Wainwright’s Ed Arce maintained a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $25.00. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $115.6K worth of ICPT shares and purchased $216.3K worth of ICPT shares.

Groupon is up 6.13% in midday trading to $41.06. Shares opened today at $38.69. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $41.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $33.00, marking a -14.71% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Hold rating on GRPN, with a price target of $34.00, which represents a potential downside of 12% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on January 4, Barclays’ Ross Sandler initiated coverage with a Sell rating on the stock and has a price target of $18.00.

Civeo is down -5.9% in midday trading to $18.83. Shares opened today at $20.01. The company has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $19.00, marking a -5.05% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 18, RBC analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Hold rating on CVEO, with a price target of $19.00, which reflects a potential downside of -5% from last closing price. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $525.4K worth of CVEO shares and purchased $18.95K worth of CVEO shares.

