Friday’s Midday Movers: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), United States Steel (X), Stem Inc (STEM), Agenus (AGEN)

So far Friday, September 17, NASDAQ is down -0.65% and the S&P is down -2.77%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM – Research Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVO – Research Report), United States Steel (X – Research Report), Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report) and Agenus (AGEN – Research Report).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 9.88% in midday trading to $7.45. Shares opened today at $6.78. The company has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.67, marking a 440.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on ATNM.

Organovo Holdings is up 6.75% in midday trading to $7.75. Shares opened today at $7.26. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $72.24K worth of ONVO shares.

United States Steel is down -6.43% in midday trading to $23.30. Shares opened today at $24.90. The company has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $40.67, marking a 63.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Deutsche Bank analyst Sathish Kasinathan maintained a Buy rating on X, with a price target of $50.00, which represents a potential upside of 101% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 18, BMO’s David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $31.00.

Stem Inc is up 4.94% in midday trading to $25.51. Shares opened today at $24.31. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $39.00, marking a 60.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril initiated coverage with a Buy rating on STEM and a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 44% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.67M worth of STEM shares.

Agenus is down -4.58% in midday trading to $5.74. Shares opened today at $6.01. The company has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 99.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on AGEN, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 100% from current levels.

