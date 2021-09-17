September 17, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Friday’s Midday Movers: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Organovo Holdings (ONVO), United States Steel (X), Stem Inc (STEM), Agenus (AGEN)

By Carrie Williams

So far Friday, September 17, NASDAQ is down -0.65% and the S&P is down -2.77%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNMResearch Report), Organovo Holdings (ONVOResearch Report), United States Steel (XResearch Report), Stem Inc (STEMResearch Report) and Agenus (AGENResearch Report).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals is up 9.88% in midday trading to $7.45. Shares opened today at $6.78. The company has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $13.18. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $36.67, marking a 440.86% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on ATNM.

Organovo Holdings is up 6.75% in midday trading to $7.75. Shares opened today at $7.26. The company has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $23.92. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $72.24K worth of ONVO shares.

United States Steel is down -6.43% in midday trading to $23.30. Shares opened today at $24.90. The company has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $30.57. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $40.67, marking a 63.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Deutsche Bank analyst Sathish Kasinathan maintained a Buy rating on X, with a price target of $50.00, which represents a potential upside of 101% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 18, BMO’s David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $31.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stem Inc is up 4.94% in midday trading to $25.51. Shares opened today at $24.31. The company has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $39.00, marking a 60.43% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 19, Susquehanna analyst Biju Perincheril initiated coverage with a Buy rating on STEM and a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 44% from where the stock is currently trading. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.67M worth of STEM shares.

Agenus is down -4.58% in midday trading to $5.74. Shares opened today at $6.01. The company has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 99.67% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on AGEN, with a price target of $12.00, which implies an upside of 100% from current levels.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019