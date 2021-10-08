Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Xoma (XOMA), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), Microvision (MVIS), Infosys (INFY), Omeros (OMER)

So far Friday, October 8, NASDAQ is down -0.52% and the S&P is down -1.92%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Xoma (XOMA – Research Report), Goodrich Petroleum (GDP – Research Report), Microvision (MVIS – Research Report), Infosys (INFY – Research Report) and Omeros (OMER – Research Report).

Xoma is up 7.27% in midday trading to $25.66. Shares opened today at $23.92. The company has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $46.32. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $49.00, marking a 104.85% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on XOMA, with a price target of $69.00, which represents a potential upside of 188% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on September 7, Wedbush’s Liana Moussatos downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $22.00.

Goodrich Petroleum is up 7.14% in midday trading to $23.71. Shares opened today at $22.13. The company has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $26.66. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $23.17, marking a 4.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist analyst Neal Dingmann maintained a Hold rating on GDP, with a price target of $26.00, which represents a potential upside of 17% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 13, Roth Capital’s John M. White maintained a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $20.50. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $10.56M worth of GDP shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Goodrich Petroleum has been negative based on 11 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Microvision is down -6.38% in midday trading to $9.98. Shares opened today at $10.66. The company has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Infosys is down -5.04% in midday trading to $21.76. Shares opened today at $22.91. The company has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.14. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $21.25, marking a -7.25% potential downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Sell rating on INFY, with a price target of $20.00, which represents a potential downside of 13% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on July 15, Susquehanna’s James Friedman maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $22.00.

Omeros is down -5.01% in midday trading to $6.74. Shares opened today at $7.09. The company has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $23.85. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $12.00, marking a 69.25% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph downgraded OMER to Sell. Separately, on October 6, H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and has a price target of $19.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $94.4K worth of OMER shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Omeros has been positive based on 10 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

