Friday’s Highlights at Noon: Voxeljet (VJET), SandRidge Energy (SD), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), Novavax (NVAX), Fuelcell Energy (FCEL)

So far Friday, July 23, NASDAQ is up 0.23% and the S&P is up 2.19%. Here are this morning’s most active stocks: Voxeljet (VJET – Research Report), SandRidge Energy (SD – Research Report), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO – Research Report), Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) and Fuelcell Energy (FCEL – Research Report).

Voxeljet is down -6.83% in midday trading to $8.53. Shares opened today at $9.15. The company has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

SandRidge Energy is down -6.06% in midday trading to $5.43. Shares opened today at $5.78. The company has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.66. In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3,699 worth of SD shares and purchased $75K worth of SD shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals is down -5.71% in midday trading to $8.17. Shares opened today at $8.67. The company has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $26.73. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.60, marking a 10.79% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh reiterated a Buy rating on INO, with a price target of $35.00, which represents a potential upside of 304% from where the stock is currently trading. Separately, on June 24, Jefferies Co.’s Kelechi Chikere initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $9.00.

Novavax is down -5.5% in midday trading to $200.40. Shares opened today at $212.06. The company has a 52-week low of $76.59 and a 52-week high of $331.68. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $249.60, marking a 17.70% potential upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on NVAX, with a price target of $286.00, which implies an upside of 35% from current levels. Separately, on May 12, J.P. Morgan’s Eric Joseph downgraded the stock to Hold and has a price target of $161.00. In the last 30 days, insiders purchased $153K worth of NVAX shares. Over the last 3 months, the insider sentiment on Novavax has been neutral based on 56 corporate insider transactions. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sector sentiment of insiders.

Fuelcell Energy is down -5.37% in midday trading to $6.34. Shares opened today at $6.70. The company has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. On the Street’s front, the average 12-month analyst price target for the stock is $9.00, marking a 34.33% potential upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 14, Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Sell rating on FCEL, with a price target of $8.00, which implies an upside of 19% from current levels. Separately, on June 11, B.Riley Financial’s Christopher Souther maintained a Hold rating on the stock and has a price target of $10.00.

